Govt preparing list of top loan defaulters

Finance minister tells parliament

The list of top loan defaulters, both individuals and organisations, is being prepared, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali informed parliament yesterday.

This announcement came in response to a query from Awami League MP Farida Yasmin, who asked for the names of the top 30 loan defaulters and the amounts they owe.

Meanwhile, AL MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury of Bhola-3 inquired about permanent measures taken to prevent loan scams in banks and financial institutions.

In response, the minister highlighted several initiatives, including amending the Bank Companies Act, 1991, issuing guidelines for identifying and addressing willful defaulters, conducting regular inspections and monitoring by Bangladesh Bank, implementing a specific action plan to reduce the classified loan ratio below 8 percent by June 2026 and ensure corporate governance in the banking sector.

The Finance Company Act, 2023 was also enacted to enhance transparency, accountability, and systematic management in finance companies, the minister added.

Decrease in Deposits Explained

In response to AL MP M Abdul Latif from Chattogram-11, the finance minister attributed the decrease in financial institution deposits to attractive investment opportunities in public and private sectors, rather than a lack of confidence or inflation.

No Liquidity Crisis, But Challenges Persist

Addressing AL MP Mahbubur Rahman from Chattogram-1, the finance minister said there is no liquidity crisis in any bank currently operating in Bangladesh.

However, he acknowledged that some banks face high non-performing loans, capital shortages, and liquidity problems.

To address these issues, Bangladesh Bank has assigned an observer to the board of directors of nine banks and a coordinator to seven banks, he said.

Inflation Projections

The minister expressed optimism that inflation will be controlled in the next financial year due to falling global prices of fuel, food products, and fertilisers, as well as initiatives to maintain food supply.

"The annual average inflation is estimated to be 6.5 percent at the end of the fiscal year 2024-25," he added.