Govt plans to reform more sectors including education, media: Nahid

Adviser to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Md Nahid Islam said the government has a plan to bring more sectors, including education and mass media, under reform programmes.

"As part of the 'state reform programme', six committees have been formed and meetings of those committees have already been held. The reform committees will begin their work from October," he said.

Nahid, also adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, was speaking while distributing food assistance among the flood-hit people at Bangakha High School and Jadiya Fazil Madrasha premises after visiting two flood-affected unions of Laxmipur Sadar upazila.

The commission will prepare the outline of the reform through discussion with the concerned officials and experts. Later, the reform process will be started according to their recommendations.

He further stated that the trial of the fascists would be held on the soil of this country.

"Magistracy power has been given to the army and hopefully the law and order situation will soon return to normal soon," he said.

The adviser stated that the government will implement a rehabilitation program for flood-affected individuals as quickly as possible.

Nahid noted that the floodwaters in Laxmipur are receding slowly because encroachment has blocked the district's canals. He mentioned that residents are beginning to return to their homes as the water levels drop.

He also emphasised that measures will be taken to clear all canals in the district of illegal encroachments.

The adviser added that the government has already allocated funds for the reconstruction of homes that were damaged by the flood.

Deputy Commissioner of Laxmipur Rajib Kumar Sarker and other officials of the local administration were also present.