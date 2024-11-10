Govt plans to raise daily gas production by 648m cf by 2025

The interim government has announced plans to boost gas production by 648 million cubic feet per day by December 2025 by installing and performing workovers on 50 wells.

Besides, a work plan has been taken to increase gas production by 1,500 million cubic feet daily through drilling and/ or workover of 100 wells from January, 2026 to December, 2028, according to a progress report on the works of different ministries and divisions.

The chief adviser's press wing shared the document on the occasion of three months of the government.

The average gas production stood at 2,643 million cubic feet per day in the 2018-19 fiscal, which fell to 2,423 million cubic feet per day in the 2019-20 fiscal and 2,201 million cubic feet per day in the 2022-23 fiscal, official data showed.

Patrobangla has already cancelled the Terminal Use Agreement (TUA) and Implementation Agreement (IA) with Summit LNG Terminal II Co. Ltd in constructing the third Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) in Moheskhali of Cox's Bazar.

The governing bodies of the companies under the Power and Mineral Resources have been reconstituted aiming to bring transparency and accountability in the companies, the report said.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Act 2003 has been amended to provide the power of the adjustment of gas price to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission.

The octane and petrol prices have been decreased by Tk 6, while diesel and kerosene prices by Tk 1.25 aim to keep the fuel prices at an affordable level.

The dues in importing fuel have been reduced to US$ 160 million instead of US$ 478 million, the report said.