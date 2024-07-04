Govt plans to generate power from hydrogen, ammonia: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday in parliament said the government has taken a plan to generate electricity from hydrogen and ammonia, alongside solar and wind power, in the country.

The premier said this in reply to a query from Awami League MP Habibur Rahman of Sylhet-3.

"It is expected that it would be possible to use hydrogen energy on a pilot basis by 2035," Hasina said.

She said a cell has been formed to collect results of ongoing research and the data of the activities undertaken in developed countries on sustainable and reliable methods of producing hydrogen as energy.

The cell will design a project proposal after receiving reliable information in this regard, she added.

Besides, the PM hoped that the first 1,200-megawatt unit of the 2,400-megawatt Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will go into commercial production by the end of this year.

In reply to a query from AL lawmaker Ali Azam, the premier said the current government has been working to establish the rule of law in the country by assuring fair trials to alleviate the suffering of the people seeking justice.

A total of 1,429 judges have been recruited in lower courts since 2009, she said.