Govt orders quick action against provocative acts centring Chandranath Hill

The interim government today instructed relevant authorities to take immediate action as soon as signs of provocative activities are seen centring the Chandranath Hill in Chattogram.

Adviser for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Road Transport and Bridges and Railways ministries Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Primary and Mass Education Adviser Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder and Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain issued the instruction following a meeting with leaders of the Chandranath Dham (Kanchannath-Chandranath-Adinath) Shrine Committee at the railways ministry this morning.

According to a press statement of the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, at the meeting, the Shrine Committee leaders informed that different types of provocative activities have been seen centring the Chandranath Temple for the past five years.

They also said attempts are being made to destroy the atmosphere of harmony there.

In response, the three advisers immediately instructed the field administrations, law enforcing agencies and intelligence authorities to remain vigilant and act promptly against any such attempts.

Underscoring the urgent need to repair the stairs leading to the hilltop temple, Shrine Committee President Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya said, "The stairs are no longer in a good condition. There is a risk of accidents any time."

Following this, Adviser Fouzul directly called Local Government Division (LGD) Secretary Rezaul Maksud Jahedi over phone and asked him to take necessary measures for the repair.

According to the statement, Adviser Bidhan Ranjan said, "The interim government is working to build a society free of discrimination, irrespective of religion, caste, or class."

Adviser Khalid said those who attack places of worship of other religions cannot be considered pious- they are committing crimes.

"Any attempt to harm religious harmony will be dealt with iron hands," he added.

Urging the Hindu community to submit their rightful demands to the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust under his ministry, the religious affairs adviser said he will take appropriate steps regarding their demands.

Adviser Fouzul said that Chandranath Temple is deeply linked with the nation's history and heritage.

"No provocative activities that harm our communal harmony will be tolerated. Instruction has been given to take strict action as soon as signs of provocative activities are seen," he said.