Govt open to talks but without any condition

Says home minister after meeting with British envoy

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said the government is open to dialogues if they are held as per the constitutional framework.

"The door is not closed. We will engage with those who come. But it has to be unconditional…. If someone proposes something that is outside the constitutional framework, it will not be accepted," he told reporters at the secretariat yesterday.

Asaduzzaman earlier held a courtesy meeting with the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cook.

Asked about the discussion with the British High Commissioner, the home minister quoted the high commissioner as saying, "Dialogue is the main instrument. There is no alternative to dialogue."

He then added, "We always welcome dialogues. We also think political problems should be resolved through dialogues. The dialogues must be held according to the constitutional structure. Sarah Cook has agreed."

Many political parties are expressing their willingness to hold dialogues, he said, adding that the BNP has to express its intention to hold dialogues.

Referring to the BNP announcement that it would not participate in dialogues with the Election Commission, he said, "They made a similar decision in 2014. A party that has lost people's support will not win the election. They do not want dialogues; they want to incite violence and create an atmosphere of turmoil, hoping that the people will listen to them. However, our citizens do not desire violence."

Arson attacks on vehicles are isolated incidents, he said, adding that law enforcers are fulfilling their responsibilities to maintain law and order.

Shops are open, courts are operational, and traffic is moving, he said.