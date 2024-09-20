Govt okays draft of an ordinance on its validity

The interim government's advisory council yesterday approved the draft of the "Interim Government Ordinance-2024", seeking to provide legal validity to the formation of the government and determine its authority and responsibilities.

The approval came at the seventh meeting of the council with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair at the Chief Adviser's Office.

The Cabinet Division issued a press release that said prime minister Sheikh Hasina sent her resignation letter to the president on August 5 amid a mass uprising and left the country.

The president, who dissolved the 12the parliament the following day, took opinions from the Supreme Court as per article 106 of the constitution to form an interim government to conduct the executive work, the release read.

Explaining the context of the interim government assuming office, the release said there was a necessity to have a rule to determine the authority and responsibilities of the interim government, and status and facilities of the chief adviser and other advisers, and other related issues.

The advisory council meeting also approved a draft of a guideline for submitting statements of assets and income for all advisers and other government officials holding the same status.

As per the draft, they will have to submit the statements to the chief adviser through the Cabinet Division within 15 working days after paying their income tax every year, read the press release.