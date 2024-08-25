Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Govt officials must submit wealth statements: Prof Yunus

Sun Aug 25, 2024 10:51 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 10:54 PM
File photo

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said government employees should regularly submit their wealth statements.‍

Incumbent advisers of the interim government will also disclose their assets. The chief adviser announced the appointment of an ombudsman as promised in the constitution to prevent corruption at the state level.

The chief adviser made these promises in his address to the nation today. This is his first address to the nation after taking charge of the interim government on August 8.

Dr Muhammad Yunus said, "All our advisers will publish their asset details as soon as possible. Regular asset disclosure will be made mandatory for all government servants."

"Local government institutions will be strengthened to consolidate democracy and decentralisation of power will be ensured," he said.

After conducting necessary reforms in the administration, judiciary, election commission and election system, law and order sector, we'll conduct free, fair and participatory elections.

The chief adviser said, "The current government has taken a clear stand against corruption. It aims to be an accountable one to corruption, looting. In this way, we want to introduce a new political settlement."

