Govt Officials: HC directive sought for disclosure of assets

SC lawyer files the plea

In light of media reports about certain government officials amassing property, a Supreme Court lawyer filed a writ petition with the High Court yesterday, requesting that the government take steps to disclose the movable and immovable properties owned by public servants serving in civil capacities, as well as their family members.

Advocate Subir Nandi Das submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC, also appealing to the court to direct the authorities concerned with the government to adopt guidelines or policies or to enact proper legislation to prevent the accumulation of illegal wealth (movable or immovable) through corruption by the public servants serving in civil capacities and their family members.

He told The Daily Star that a hearing of the petition may be held today.