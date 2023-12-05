Govt officials can’t contest within 3yrs of retirement

The High Court yesterday rejected four petitions that challenged the provision, which prohibited government officials from contesting the national elections in three years of retirement.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque gave the verdict after hearing arguments from the lawyers concerned on the matter.

Following the HC verdict, government officials cannot contest the national elections in less than three years after retirement, Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta told The Daily Star.

On November 29, the HC bench concluded hearing on the petitions and kept those as Curia Advisari Vult, a Latin legal term meaning "verdict could be delivered any time" after hearing on the rule.

Following the petitions filed by Md Shamim Kamal, Md Abdul Mannan, Ataur Rahman Prodhan and Ratan Chandra Pandit, the HC on different days issued separate questioning the provision of section 12(1) (f) of RPO.