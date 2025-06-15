Govt offices reopen after 10-day Eid holiday

Government offices reopened today following what officials described as the longest Eid holiday in recent memory, with the central administrative hub—the Secretariat—resuming operations after nearly 10 consecutive days of closure.

Despite the extended break, essential government services continued nationwide under special arrangements.

Officials from the Rules Wing of the Ministry of Public Administration noted that Eid holidays typically span three days.

When weekends and executive orders are factored in, the total break can sometimes extend to five to seven days. On rare occasions, the holidays have reached nine days. However, this year marked the first time a continuous 10-day holiday was granted for Eid, setting a new record.

Staff at the Secretariat reported that while post-Eid attendance is often low, today saw a strong return to work as the prolonged leave allowed employees to fully enjoy the break without needing extra days off.

Many described a festive atmosphere at the office, as colleagues reunited after nearly two weeks.

Eid greetings were exchanged across various ministries and divisions, including finance, local government and rural development, health, information, commerce, food, agriculture, and disaster management and relief.

A joint secretary at the Ministry of Public Administration told The Daily Star, "Because of the extended leave, there was no need for additional time off. Except for illness or special cases, almost all employees joined work today."

The Eid break, which began on June 5 and ended yesterday, was finalised at an advisory council meeting held on May 6. To accommodate the extended leave, government offices remained open on two Saturdays prior to Eid.