Govt office or campaign headquarters?

Ex-mayor using municipality office for electioneering in Munshiganj-3

Former mayor and independent candidate Mohammad Faisal (centre) at a meeting with his supporters at the Munshiganj municipality office on December 22. Photo: Collected

Independent candidate Mohammad Faisal in Munshiganj-3 has raised eyebrows by using the municipality office for his campaign activities.

Despite regulations prohibiting the use of government establishments like circuit houses, bungalows, or offices for political campaigns, Faisal has been conducting meetings and gatherings at the municipality office, giving instructions to his loyal councillors.

Having previously served as the municipality's mayor for two terms, Faisal resigned from his post on November 28 to participate in the upcoming elections.

On the evening of December 25, this correspondent saw a procession parading through the town's main streets.

Following that, supporters of Faisal returned to the municipality office premises. Four motorcycles with stickers showing Faisal's face and an image of his election symbol -- a pair of "scissors", were parked on its premises.

Faisal then led a gathering where he instructed his supporters to campaign for him actively. The meeting was attended by two ward councillors, where strategies to boost voter turnout were also discussed.

After spending over 30 minutes at the office, the independent candidate took photos with his supporters.

Khayrul Islam, ward-1 councillor of Munshiganj municipality and a supporter of Faisal, said, "We came to the municipality office to show our support for Faisal."

On December 22, Faisal was photographed with his supporters in the office, campaigning with scissors. Faisal's supporters actively shared these campaign photographs on social media platforms.

Faisal's supporters assemble at the office daily to discuss and plan the campaign, said Munshiganj municipality officials, adding that Faisal himself visited the office and talked with his supporters twice between December 22 and December 25.

Contacted, Faisal denied such allegations. " I always try to abide by the electoral code of conduct," he said.

Abu Jafor Ripon, returning officer and deputy commissioner of Munshiganj, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

However, Afifa Khan, assistant returning officer, said, "We don't know anything about this matter. We'll take necessary steps if we receive any complaints."