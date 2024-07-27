Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Jul 27, 2024 06:35 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 06:37 PM

Govt office hours 9am-3pm from Sunday to Tuesday

government changed office hours

The government offices will be open from 9:00am to 3:00pm for the next three days -- from Sunday to Tuesday -- this week, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said today.

Banks, insurance and courts will set their own time, said the minister through SMS sent to the media.

After Tuesday, the office schedule will be fixed according to the curfew time.

Government offices reopened on a limited scale from Wednesday after a three-day (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday) general holiday last week amid the violence centring the quota reform movement.

The offices were open on Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

