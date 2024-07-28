Govt office hours 9 to 3 from Sunday to Tuesday

The government offices will stay open from 9:00am to 3:00pm for the next three days -- from Sunday to Tuesday -- this week, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said yesterday.

Meanwhile, banks, insurance, and courts are to set their office timings, according to a text message sent by the minister to the media.

After Tuesday, the office schedule will be fixed considering the break period during the curfew.

Government offices reopened on a limited scale from Wednesday after a three-day (Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday) general holiday last week amid the violence centring the quota reform movement.

The offices were open on Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00am to 3:00pm.