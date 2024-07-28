Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:18 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt office hours 9 to 3 from Sunday to Tuesday

Staff Correspondent
Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:18 AM

The government offices will stay open from 9:00am to 3:00pm for the next three days -- from Sunday to Tuesday -- this week, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said yesterday.

Meanwhile, banks, insurance, and courts are to set their office timings, according to a text message sent by the minister to the media.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After Tuesday, the office schedule will be fixed considering the break period during the curfew.

Government offices reopened on a limited scale from Wednesday after a three-day (Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday) general holiday last week amid the violence centring the quota reform movement.

The offices were open on Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

'সরকারের কথার সঙ্গে কাজের কোনো মিল নেই'

'চিকিৎসাধীন কাউকে এভাবে ধরে নিয়ে যাওয়ার বিষয়টি পরিষ্কারভাবে মধ্যযুগে ফিরে যাওয়ার মতো ঘটনা। জমিদারি আমলে জমিদারের লাঠিয়ালরা এসব করত। দুর্ভাগ্যজনকভাবে আমরা সেই যুগেই ফিরে গিয়েছি বলে মনে হচ্ছে।’

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বিএনপি নেতাকে না পেয়ে এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী ছোট ভাইকে ৫৪ ধারায় গ্রেপ্তার

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification