Govt now a ‘public enemy’

Says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said the existential crisis of the government is gradually deepening as it has now become a "public enemy" by carrying out "genocide" to suppress student protests.

In a statement, he called upon all to take part in the ongoing student-led protests to end injustices by removing the "fascist" Awami League government.

"The government, now isolated from people, has become a public enemy by committing ruthless and barbaric attacks and genocide," he said.

Fakhrul said the indiscriminate killings to subdue the movement are a crime against humanity and punishable by International Criminal Court.

He also called for the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested, withdrawal of the curfew, return of the army to their barracks, lifting of restrictions on gatherings, and reopening of educational institutions.