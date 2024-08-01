Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Aug 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt now a ‘public enemy’

Says Fakhrul
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Aug 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 12:00 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said the existential crisis of the government is gradually deepening as it has now become a "public enemy" by carrying out "genocide" to suppress student protests.

In a statement, he called upon all to take part in the ongoing student-led protests to end injustices by removing the "fascist" Awami League government.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The government, now isolated from people, has become a public enemy by committing ruthless and barbaric attacks and genocide," he said.

Fakhrul said the indiscriminate killings to subdue the movement are a crime against humanity and punishable by International Criminal Court.

He also called for the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested, withdrawal of the curfew, return of the army to their barracks, lifting of restrictions on gatherings, and reopening of educational institutions.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|কোটা আন্দোলন

আগামীকালের কর্মসূচি ‘রিমেম্বারিং আওয়ার হিরোজ’

‘রিমেম্বারিং আওয়ার হিরোজ’ শীর্ষক কর্মসূচি অনুযায়ী আগামীকাল শিক্ষার্থী নির্যাতনের ভয়ংকর দিন-রাতের স্মৃতিচারণ করা হবে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ছাত্র আন্দোলনে দিশেহারা সরকারের পতন কেউ ঠেকাতে পারবে না: মির্জা ফখরুল

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification