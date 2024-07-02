Govt not making progress in its implementation

Says PCJSS report

Since the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord has not been properly implemented yet, the situation in CHT has worsened and become very sensitive, said Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) in its half-yearly report yesterday.

Despite being in power for 16 years now, the Awami League government has not paced forward with the accord's implementation process, said the report, adding, "At present, the government has put the implementation process to a total halt."

On December 2, 1997, the then AL government and PCJSS signed the CHT peace accord to solve the CHT crisis through political and peaceful means.

On April 30 this year, in the ninth meeting of CHT Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee, it came up with evidential proof that the government did not undertake any initiative towards the implementation of the decisions adopted in the earlier meetings, the report also said.

From January to June this year, 107 incidents of rights violations were reported in CHT, while at least 5,448 Jumma people, including 5,000 men and women from the Bawm community, fell prey to human rights violations.

In such a way, the government has been turning the committee into a mere institution of nomenclature, it added.

The report further said the CHT has been experiencing human rights violations in various forms, such as suppression and oppression by administration and security forces, activities of armed terrorists, illegal land occupation, eviction and communal attacks, sexual harassment, violence, rape and killing, and development aggression.

The report said on April 23, a Rangamati court dismissed the case regarding the abduction of Kalpana Chakma.

After 28 years, the dismissal order of Kalpana Chakma's abduction case in the lower court has effectively granted impunity to the administration from its responsibility to uncover her whereabouts and the details of her kidnappers, the report added.