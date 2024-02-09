Govt not committed to protecting sovereignty

Alleges Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday accused the government of failing to protect the country's sovereignty, saying people are facing extreme insecurity along the Myanmar border.

"No one is safe in the border areas as lives are being lost to mortar shelling. The Awami League government is not committed to protecting the country's sovereignty," Rizvi said at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office.

Rizvi said a "bloody game" was unfolding along Bangladesh's borders, leaving lives and the country's land unprotected.

"But the government is silent," he claimed.

The BNP leader also claimed the border areas were secured and people were safe during the regimes of party founder Ziaur Rahman and party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

"BNP's priority is people's interests, not illegitimate power. BNP has never compromised national interests," he said.

He claimed law enforcers arrested more than 25,671 leaders and activists in 792 cases from October 28 last year until Wednesday.