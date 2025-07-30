Govt nominates 12 members to press council

The government has nominated 12 persons as members of the Bangladesh Press Council.

The information ministry issued a circular in this regard on Monday.

The tenure of the newly appointed members will be two years from the date of issuance.

Among the nominated members, three represent journalist associations: acting president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Obaidur Rahman Shaheen, President of the Economic Reporters Forum Doulat Akter Mala, and President of the Dhaka Union of Journalists Md Shahidul Islam.

Three members were nominated by the association of editors of newspapers and news agencies: The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, and Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

Another three were nominated by the association of newspaper owners or managers: The Financial Express Editor Shamsul Huq Zahid, Dainik Purbokone Editor Ramiz Uddin Chowdhury, and Adviser to the Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh Akhtar Hossain Khan.

The remaining three members are Director General of Bangla Academy Mohammad Azam (nominated by Bangla Academy), Secretary of the University Grants Commission Md Fakhrul Islam (nominated by the UGC), and Vice Chairman of the Bangladesh Bar Council Zainul Abedin (nominated by the Bar Council).

In November last year, retired Justice AKM Abdul Hakim was appointed as the new chairman of the press council.