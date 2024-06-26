Govt, NGO data don’t match

At least 230 people were killed and 301 were injured in 235 road crashes across the country in 13 days during the rush centring Eid-ul-Azha, according to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder yesterday revealed the information at a press conference at BRTA headquarters in the capital's Banani.

However, the BRTA statistics are much lower than the road crash data of a non-government organisation for the same period.

The growing number of road crashes and deaths has turned into a major concern lately and the number usually sees a rise during the Eid rush as the number of vehicles and road users rises sharply at this time.

Nur Mohammad said BRTA, along with other government agencies, took numerous steps to make people's Eid journey safe and hassle-free.

"Our steps worked and we could offer a relatively hassle-free Eid journey," he said, adding, "But road crashes and deaths often undermine the success."

Nur Mohammad said between June 11 and June 23, 230 people were killed and 301 were injured in 235 road crashes.

However, Road Safety Foundation, a non-government organisation working on road safety issues, on Monday published a report on road crashes during the Eid rush.

The organisation, compiling media reports, said at least 262 people were killed and 543 were injured in 251 road crashes in the 13 days from June 11 to June 23.

Without mentioning the name of the organisation, Nur Mohammad said, "The report of such an organisation is not acceptable and the data mentioned in their report is confusing."

He mentioned 10 reasons behind the road crashes during Eid journey, including riding bikes without helmets, rash driving and over-speeding, risky overtaking, drivers not following traffic signs and road markings, and the carelessness of pedestrians while crossing the road.

Nur Mohammad said executive magistrates of BRTA and district administrations filed 3,739 cases against errant vehicles and drivers and realised Tk 85.41 lakh from them between June 13 and June 24.

He, however, said it is difficult to get the expected results in curbing a multifaceted problem like road accidents only with the enforcement of law and taking administrative measures.

Everybody has to obey traffic laws and above all, a social movement has to be launched to reduce road crashes, he said.