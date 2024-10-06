Govt must use stronger voice against attacks on minorities

Says Anu Muhammad

The attacks on temples and shrines are manifestations of the weakness and sluggishness of the interim government, said noted economist Anu Muhammad yesterday.

"There was supposed to be an atmosphere of festivity among the Hindu community as the Durga puja is approaching. But why are they in a state of fear? Only the autocrats will benefit from such an atmosphere," he said at a discussion titled "Two Months of the Interim Government: Review, Proposals, and Exchange of Views".

The government needs to take a stronger stance on incidents of killings and attacks on temples and shrines, said Muhammad, a former professor of Jahangirnagar University, at the discussion organised by Gonotantrik Odhikar Committee at the Dhaka University campus.

It must be strongly conveyed that no one can be attacked because of their religious beliefs or views.

"These incidents of attacks are overshadowing the achievements of the mass uprising."

He went on to criticise the government for failing to create a list of martyrs and ensure medical treatment for the injured from the July uprising even after two months.

"Despite having so many resources, why is it taking the government so long to prepare the list? The government must prepare it immediately and should take responsibility for the families of the deceased rather than just handing over a token sum of money."

About the price hike, Muhammad said: "The situation is the same as it was under the previous government. Why does the government have no control over price regulation? Everyone I talk to says nothing has changed -- everything remains the same as before."

Human rights activist Maha Mirza presented a 13-point proposal outlining immediate actions for the interim government.

These include publishing a list of those martyred, killed and injured in the July uprising; taking responsibility for their families; and putting on trial everyone involved in the killings, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former ministers, MPs, bureaucrats, police and party members.

The proposals also call for publishing a democratic constitution outline and finalising it based on public opinion.

The mob justice and lynching must be stopped immediately, while steps must be taken to prevent attacks on religious institutions such as temples, shrines, mosques and artwork.

The safety of the lives and property and the rights of hill and plain land people must be ensured.

Implementing the 13 demands is not particularly difficult, Muhammad said, adding that the proposal would be submitted to the interim government.

The interim government is not a revolutionary government and has limitations in its mandate, said Mujahidul Islam Selim, the former president of the Communist Party of Bangladesh.

"Its primary role is to pave the way for a return to a stable government through free elections. Before that, a convention should be held to amend the constitution, with the proposed amendments being prepared based on public opinion," he said.

Even after the July movement, women are still being attacked and labelled with various tags, said Samina Luthfa, associate professor of the University of Dhaka's sociology department.

She criticised the government for attempting to evade responsibility with conspiracy theories or excuses.

During the July movement, there was no question asked on who holds which ideology, said Rezwana Snigdha, professor at Jahangirnagar University's anthropology department.

"People from all backgrounds -- Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, hill people and madrasa students -- protested together. Now, within two months, different labels are being applied," she said.

Ankon Chakma, president of the Pahari Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, said he went home only four times in the last 10 years.

"There has been no change in the hills. Even after the fall of fascism, I still couldn't go home," he said.

Since August 5, 60 to 70 shrines were destroyed, said Sufi philosopher Kazi Jaber Ahmed, adding that he was also attacked.