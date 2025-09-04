Govt must focus on urgent reforms, smooth transition

Says South Asians for Human Rights

The interim government must ensure a conducive environment for elections and a smooth transition of power amidst "a complex landscape of governing and administrative requirements", said South Asians for Human Rights (SAHR) yesterday.

It is also essential that urgent short-term reforms are immediately implemented to regulate administrative processes following the July uprising, it added. SAHR's secretariat is based in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The remarks came at a press conference at the capital's Drik Gallery, held at the end of a week-long visit by a SAHR delegation to assess the interim government's progress in promoting and protecting rights and democratic values in its first year in office.

During the visit, the delegation met the chief adviser, several advisers, and a cross-section of people, including students and rights activists.

"There is a sense of uncertainty and insecurity among many in Bangladesh," SAHR Co-chairperson Roshmi Goswami told the press conference.

"It is a unique moment in the history of Bangladesh. The uprising was transformative, with a lot of aspirations and hopes for immediate change and a better future for all," she said.

Reading out a statement, SAHR Executive Director Deekshya Illangasinghe applauded the courage and energy of the youth who led the uprising against an authoritarian regime.

She also commended the interim government's swift formation of reform and consensus commissions.

However, she stressed the need for caution during this period of transitional justice, warning of possible residual influence from the past.

She said the establishment of a truly egalitarian society will ensure that the vulnerable groups are protected.

She also said both the National Human Rights Commission and the Information Commission of Bangladesh remain "dormant" and must be urgently made functional to protect rights during the democratic transition.

Regretting reports of killings, arbitrary arrests, and intimidation of journalists over the past year, Deekshya said the right to information is a cornerstone of democracy and cannot be curtailed.

She also expressed concern over the interim government's use of draconian laws enacted by the previous regime.

"The Cyber Security Act has been replaced with the Cyber Protection Ordinance, which still carries concerning provisions. In ushering in transformative change, the first responsibility of the interim government should have been to stop using these draconian laws," she said.

SAHR member Saroop Ijaz also spoke.