Govt must deal with price hike: GM Quader

The economic situation in the country has been worsening since the January 7 polls just like the economists predicted, said Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader today.

Situations will further deteriorate if political instability persists in the country and it will be a tough challenge for the government to overcome, he said during a meeting with local journalists at his Senpara residence in Rangpur City.

GM Quader urged the government to address the escalating economic issues, emphasising the growing public distress over the surge in the prices of essentials, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

He also highlighted the need for good governance and politics in the country.

Following his meeting with Anwara Islam Rani, an individual from the transgender community who contested the January 7 polls from Rangpur-3 as an independent candidate, GM Quader shared insights into the aspirations of the transgender community.

Rani dreams of working to bring transgender people into the mainstream, advocating for equal rights, and GM Quader pledged his support for them.

