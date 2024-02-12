Govt must create a complete data bank: speakers

Road safety campaigners yesterday demanded the government build a comprehensive data bank on road crashes so that the issue can be tackled properly.

They made the demand at a press conference organised by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity in the capital on building a complete road crash data bank by the government to achieve the SDG target.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target 3.6 is to reduce the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents by half.

The demands came at a time when the country is witnessing growing numbers of road crashes and deaths, but the numbers vary in the data of different government and non-government organisations.

Hossain Zillur Rahman, former adviser to a caretaker government, said it is urgent to establish good governance on the roads to curb road crashes and deaths.

"Apart from building a complete road crash data bank, transparency and accountability of the government fund for road crash victims must be ensured," said Zillur, also the convener of Safe Road and Transport Alliance.

Although road infrastructure saw a big boost and the number of vehicles saw a sharp rise, road safety issues remained ignored, he said.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, secretary general of Jatri Kalyan Samity, said they compile data on road crashes and deaths based on second data (media report) due to a lack of capacity.

"Only 30 to 35 percent of accidents got media coverage. Bangladesh Road Transport Authority often questioned the numbers presented by non-government organisations, terming those 'exaggerations of fact'," he said.

The authority does not feel the necessity to assess the real number of road crashes and deaths through primary sources, and thus they do not possess the real picture and cannot take the necessary steps, he added.