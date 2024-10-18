Govt must cancel 43rd BCS appointments

Says BNP; also demands revoking recruitments of 803 SIs, 67 ASPs

The BNP has called for the immediate cancellation of appointments made based on the final results of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service examination, conducted under the Awami League government, to ensure fairness for job seekers.

The party also demanded the suspension of proceedings related to the 44th, 45th, and 46th BCS exams.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed made the demand during a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan.

He urged the interim government to revoke the gazette notification on the 43rd BCS results, which he claimed were issued by a "partisan commission" under the Awami League's "fascist regime".

Referring to the precedent set in 2007 when the interim government annulled the 27th BCS results, Salahuddin argued that the same steps should be taken now.

He said these appointments have raised concerns over alleged favouritism, undermining the sacrifices made during the recent anti-fascist student movement.

Additionally, Salahuddin called for the cancellation of 803 sub-inspectors and 67 assistant superintendents of police appointments made shortly before the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. He alleged that these appointments were part of a blueprint to maintain control over the police administration.

The BNP leader claimed many of the recruits were connected to the Awami League and its student wing, Chhatra League.

He warned that if these appointments are not revoked, the nation could witness the rise of new cohorts promoting authoritarianism within the police force.