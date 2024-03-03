Govt must bear responsibility

Says Chunnu on Bailey Road fire

The government needs to take responsibility for the deadly fire incident at the city's Bailey Road, said Jatiyo Party MP and Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu in parliament yesterday.

He said this while taking part in a point of order in the Jatiya Sangsad.

Chunnu said citizens pay taxes to fund the government, which in turn should ensure their security. He also highlighted that while six government agencies grant building permissions, there's a lack of monitoring post-approval.

"Rajuk officials live in every area in the capital. Where are those officials? A building is built for one purpose, but is used for another. Who will take responsibility for the people who died at the Bailey Road inferno? It is the responsibility of the government and the government offices," said Chunnu.

After such incidents, although government forms probe bodies, there's often no follow-up, he added.

During discussion on the thanksgiving motion on the president's speech, former fisheries minister SM Rezaul Karim informed parliament that 15 restaurants operate without permission in a single building in the Satmasjid Road area of Dhanmondi. He further noted the presence of numerous unlicensed restaurants along Road-27 in Dhanmondi and in multi-storied buildings in Taltala, Khilgaon.

Rezaul warned that without government intervention, similar incidents will likely occur in the future. He urged the government to hold responsible entities like Rajuk, the fire brigade, and environmental authorities accountable and implement measures to prevent future occurrences, stressing the need for strict actions against those involved in such incidents.

In 2019, during Rezaul's tenure as Minister of Housing and Public Works, a fire incident at Banani's FR Tower killed 27 persons.

We investigated and reported against 62 individuals, but disappointingly, despite recommendations from a high-level committee, not all were prosecuted, with many names excluded from the charge sheet. — Lawmaker SM Rezaul Karim on FR Tower fire

"We investigated and reported against 62 individuals, but disappointingly, despite recommendations from a high-level committee, not all were prosecuted, with many names excluded from the charge sheet,"Rezaul said.

He called for amending laws to enable the trial of perpetrators through expedited tribunals.

Earlier, at the beginning of the session, the House expressed deep shock over the loss of lives in the Bailey Road fire.