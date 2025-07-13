Govt mulls a Tk 7,340cr flood control dam in Feni

Says Adviser Faruk-E-Azam

The government is taking steps to implement a Tk 7,340 crore project to build flood control embankments along the Muhuri, Kohua, and Silonia rivers in Feni through the Bangladesh Army, said Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Adviser Faruk-E-Azam yesterday.

The project and will require top-level technical expertise and flawless execution, he said while visiting flood-hit areas in Fulgazi upazila.

The adviser said the current embankments in the region are inadequate for tackling such large-scale floods.

"We need stronger embankments. The proposed project will be implemented with proper technological support and under appropriate authority," he said.

"Natural disasters can't be prevented, but the government is fully prepared to deal with the aftermath," he said.

The adviser visited Ali Azam High School flood shelter in Fulgazi and Azmiri Begum Girls High School shelter in Munshirhat. He inspected a river erosion point along the Muhuri River at Dakkhin Sripur Purbopara.

The overall flood situation in Feni has started to improve with water levels gradually receding.

The low-lying areas in Chhagalnaiya, Feni Sadar, and Daganbhuiyan remain submerged, leaving nearly 40,000 people across 30 villages waterlogged.