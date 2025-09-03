Govt mulls ICT-3 to speed up trials

The government may constitute a third tribunal to expedite trials for enforced disappearances and other international crimes, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said.

He made the remarks after inspecting the renovation work of the main building of International Crimes Tribunal-2 in the vicinity of the Supreme Court premises yesterday morning.

Once ICT-2 shifts to the main building, ICT-3 could be housed in the tin-shed building where ICT-2 has been working, he said.

"If tribunal-3 is set up, it will significantly speed up the trials related to disappearances and other international crimes. We are also prioritising the prosecution of crimes against humanity," the adviser said.

Emphasising the government's commitment, Asif Nazrul added, "We are determined to ensure justice for all kinds of crimes including murder, enforced disappearance, and torture that occurred under the previous government. Our judges, prosecution, and investigation teams are working with utmost dedication."

Referring to the July uprising, the adviser said, "More than 1,000 students and civilians were killed, and thousands more were left permanently disabled. The trials for these grave crimes against humanity are not just essential, it is inevitable. We have remained firm in our efforts from the beginning and are satisfied with the current pace of the trial."

During the inspection of the ICT-2 main building, Asif Nazrul was accompanied by Housing, Public Works and Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, ICT Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim were also present.

Asif Nazrul's comments on the possibility of forming ICT-3 came after Tajul on Saturday said they were being forced to rush the trials of crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising, as well as enforced disappearances perpetrated under the Awami League regime.

And this is happening amid fears that the next government may not continue the trials, he added, speaking at an event marking the Day for the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.