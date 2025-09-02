Govt mulls ICT-3 for quick trials of disappearances, other crimes: Asif Nazrul

International Crimes Tribunal-3 may be constituted to expedite trials of enforced disappearances and other crimes, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said today.

He said this while speaking to reporters after inspecting the renovation work of the main building of tribunal-2 this morning.

Asif Nazrul said that the establishment of a third tribunal is under consideration and could proceed once the tin-shed building adjacent to the current tribunal premises is vacated.

"If tribunal-3 is set up, it will significantly speed up the trials related to disappearances and other international crimes. We are also prioritising the prosecution of crimes against humanity," he said.

Emphasising the government's commitment, Asif Nazrul added, "We are determined to ensure justice for all kinds of crimes including murder, enforced disappearances, and torture -- that occurred under the previous government. Our judges, prosecution, and investigation teams are working with utmost dedication."

Referring to the July uprising, the adviser said, "More than 1,000 students and civilians were killed, and thousands more were left permanently disabled. The trial of this grave crime against humanity is not just essential, it is inevitable. We have remained firm in our efforts from the beginning and are satisfied with the current pace of the trial."

Earlier around 8:30am, Asif Nazrul accompanied by Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Housing, Public Works and Industries, jointly inspected the ongoing renovation of the tribunal-2 building.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, Chief Prosecutor of ICT Tajul Islam, Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim and officials at various levels were also present at the time.