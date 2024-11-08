Govt mulls freeing it from encroachment

Following a decade of rampant encroachment, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has finally taken the initiative to remove illegal structures from the Jamuna's bank and smooth the operations of Nagarbari River Port in Pabna's Bera upazila.

A large market, locally known as the MP Bazar, currently occupies the river bank, which was established by former Pabna-2 lawmaker Khandaker Azizul Haque.

On September 29, BIWTA Assistant Director Abdul Wakil sent a letter to the Pabna deputy commissioner seeking the removal of the market and allotment of river land for the port's operations.

"A Tk 563 crore construction work is undergoing to build a modern port in Nagarbari. The work will be finished by next year. However, we need more space so that more vessels can unload goods simultaneously at the port," said Abdul Wakil, also the Nagarbari port officer.

With the initiative of the former lawmaker, a group of influential people occupied a huge portion of river land, and filled up the area with sands from the river.

They have been allotting plots in the area for around Tk 1 lakh since 2014.

"The entire land is originally government property, but people have illegally built shops here without any permission from the authority concerned," said Morshedul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer of Bera upazila.

Local administration earlier tried to remove illegal structures from the river bank, but the eviction drive was halted due to a stay order from the High Court, the UNO said.

However, Abdul Wakil said the Supreme Court dismissed the stay order on July 31, 2023, so there is no bar for removing illegal structures.

Meanwhile, traders at the market have urged the government to not demolish the market.

"Hundreds of traders have invested a lot of money here. There is no other space where we can relocate to. If needed, we can pay certain taxes to the government for the allotment," said Shah Alom, a trader.

Contacted, Pabna Deputy Commissioner Md Mofizul Islam said, "We have asked the UNO concerned to submit a report in this regard. We will take steps following the report."