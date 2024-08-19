Govt mulls formation of mass media commission

Says info adviser

Informa-tion Adviser Nahid Islam yesterday said the govern-ment is contemplating forming an independent mass-media commission to ensure freedom of the press.

"We will take steps on preparing a framework in consultation with the journalist community," Nahid told reporters at his secretariat office.

Certain laws will be amended, if needed, after discussing the matter with journalists, he added.

Expressing his frustration over Bangladesh's position in the World Press Freedom Index, he said, "Freedom of the press is one of the pillars of democracy. If we want democracy, we have to ensure freedom of the press and freedom of speech."

Asked about enacting the mass media employees act, he said the government would look into it.

The information adviser said they would overhaul the Bangladesh Film Censor Board and take logical steps in response to demands for its abolition.

He said the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi was painful and that submission of the probe report had been delayed repeatedly.

He said his ministry would do whatever it can to ensure justice for Sagar, Runi, and other journalists who had been killed.

"We want justice as soon as possible. We do not want to see any farce or dilly-dallying," he added.

Asked about people filing cases just because they have personal enmity with someone, Nahid said those not involved in crimes would not be punished.

"Even if cases are filed, action will be taken based on the probe. The law ministry has issued specific instructions in this regard."

Asked about corruption in the Department of Films and Publication (DFP) and Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB), the adviser said, "We have said that we do not want to see any place for corruption and nepotism. Institutions should be completely neutral."

He asked journalists to work neutrally, instead of being divided along party lines.

Nahid said, "You don't have to call me sir. I come to you as your child, as a representative of the people, with their demands and a vision for a new Bangladesh."