Govt mulls amendment to public service ordinance

Hints law adviser

In response to the ongoing protests by Secretariat employees, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has indicated that the government is considering amending the "Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025."

He said a high-level committee is being formed to review the ordinance.

However, the protesting employees are demanding its complete repeal.

Speaking to reporters after receiving memoranda from leaders of the Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum, Asif Nazrul yesterday said, "As far as I know, a high-level advisory committee will be formed. The committee will be tasked with reviewing the objections raised by the employees and making recommendations accordingly. Since a committee is being formed, it means there is scope for reconsideration."

Earlier, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan also expressed concern over the possible misuse of the newly issued ordinance.

Before submitting the memoranda, the protesting employees held a brief rally at Secretariat. They termed the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 a "black law" and vowed to continue their movement until it is repealed.