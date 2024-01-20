Govt mulling framework to hold accountable those who spread rumours: Arafat

Bangladesh
Mohammad A Arafat

The government is considering an effective framework to hold those accountable who spread rumours.

"A framework on how to hold those, who spread disinformation and rumours accountable is under consideration," State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad A Arafat said today.

In preventing propaganda, he said, the government is ensuring that freedom of expression and media is not hindered.

The information state minister made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

