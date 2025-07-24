Govt moves to amend CrPC: families must be notified within 12hrs of arrest

The advisory council has approved a proposal to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), introducing a provision that will make it mandatory to notify an arrested individual's family, lawyer, or close associates within 12 hours of arrest and being taken to a police station.

The proposal was approved at a meeting of the Advisory Council held today, chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Following the meeting, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul announced the move at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Also speaking at the briefing, Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced other decisions taken by the interim administration.

According to the Constitution and the CrPC, any arrested individual must be produced before the nearest magistrate court within 24 hours.

The higher court has also directed that family and relatives must be informed immediately after a person is arrested.