Govt monitoring AL activities abroad

Says CA’s press secretary

The interim government is closely monitoring the activities of Awami League, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said yesterday, amid reports of the party opening an office in India's Kolkata.

"You know their activities are banned in Bangladesh. Definitely, we are monitoring what they are doing from outside the country," he said, responding to questions about the AL's party office in Kolkata, which was recently reported by BBC Bangla.

The press secretary said they are looking into these activities to determine whether there is any intent to "create instability" in the country.

"We will be able to let you know if we gather concrete information," Alam said during a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

According to the BBC Bangla report, Awami League has set up a "party office" on the 8th floor of a complex on the outskirts of Kolkata.

In May this year, the interim government issued a gazette notification banning all activities of AL and its affiliated organisations under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the International Crimes Tribunal completes trials of the party's leaders and activists.

The notification mentioned that any form of publication, media engagement, online and social media campaigns, rallies, meetings, assemblies, and conferences organised by AL or its affiliated bodies are strictly prohibited.