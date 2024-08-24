Govt mobilised ‘full force’ to combat floods: Rizwana

The interim government is working "collectively with full force" to tackle the ongoing flash flood situation, said Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday.

With the help of everyone, swift and effective measures are being taken to rescue people from remote areas, she said.

She made the remarks while responding to journalists' questions after visiting various flood-affected areas in Habiganj Sadar upazila, according to a media release.

Rizwana, also the adviser for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, expressed sincere gratitude to the students and general public who have been participating spontaneously alongside the government in providing services to the people arriving at the shelters.

She mentioned that discussions will be held regarding "the release of water from upstream in India without prior warning."

Besides, initiatives will be taken to properly manage the silt coming from upstream, while action will be taken against those engaged in illegal dredging, she added.

She said all embankments will be repaired on time to control flooding, instructing government officials to involve students and local residents in all activities.

During her visit, she was briefed on the flood situation, the condition of affected people, and the progress of rehabilitation efforts.

Prior to this, she held discussions with the local administration, media, and civil society on the flood situation in Habiganj district.