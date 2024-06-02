Govt missteps led to economic deterioration

Says Prof Muinul

A series of missteps taken by the government are to blame for the country's deteriorating economy, Muinul Islam, former professor of economics at Chittagong University, said yesterday.

Some quarters, who are now oligarchs by dint of blessings from the ruling class, have played major roles to bring on this crisis, he observed while presenting a keynote paper at a discussion programme.

Bangladesh Workers Party organised the event titled "Economic Reality of Bangladesh: Crisis and Ways of Transition" at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

Some kind of authoritarian rule is going on, and various policies were taken at the behest of some oligarchs, Muinul alleged mentioning some names.

Mentioning the name of one, he said it is indecent for the country to have a businessman like him. That businessman has "removed his name from the list of defaulters by depositing 2 percent".

Muinul said, "Money laundering is the biggest problem but no steps have been taken to control hundi."

Rather, he added, various benefits including tax exemptions have been offered to bring back the laundered money, but not a single taka has returned.

About loan money being laundered, he said, "Tk 5 lakh crore out of total Tk 18 lakh crore loans in the banking sector are defaulted. But Bangladesh Bank does not recognise it. Bank loans are being repaid with borrowed money. A loan is being rescheduled seven to eight times."

Speaking about the lingering high inflation, he said, "Other countries could reduce it, but Bangladesh couldn't. To the contrary, the prices have been pushed up further."

Muinul said now the names of the former police and army chiefs are being discussed. "They are being talked about only because the government wants them to be talked about. Where did former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir get the money to set up Padma Bank? Why is Bachchu (Abdul Hai) of BASIC Bank still missing? Where are the sons of Sikder who ruined the National Bank?"

He said that Russia has set up projects like Rooppur power plant in India at half the cost. "So why are we spending more money there? A lot of unnecessary infrastructure is being built. Money is being looted through it."

Muinul observed Sri Lanka has collapsed in the wake of massive unnecessary infrastructure. "We are also going in the same direction with such eccentricities. After 2008, there was no fair election in the country. All the elections were one-sided. Deviation from democracy is a bad sign for the country, and is affecting the economy."

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon said, "We can understand the poor state of the economy through media reports as well as through our lifestyle. If you go to the market, you can feel how badly the economy is doing."

He added that syndicates are controlling the market. "The ruling party leaders are also saying the same. No one disagrees with this. But no attempt has been made to identify those who are in the syndicate. Most of the syndicates are close to the government."

The economy is controlled by a small section of military-civilian bureaucrats and wealthy elites and wealth is becoming concentrated in them, he said.

Workers Party Politburo Member Sushant Das and General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha also spoke at the event.