Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Fri Feb 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 2, 2024 07:40 AM

Govt measures not working

Says GM Quader on price control
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader. File photo

The measures taken by the government to control the price of daily commodities are not working, alleged Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader yesterday.

He made the remark while talking to journalists after visiting the grave of late HM Ershad along with other JP MPs at Palli Nibas in Rangpur.

"There is an invisible political unrest in the country. But the current economic situation is really bad as well. People's income is decreasing, but the prices of goods are not. We've been saying this since day one that the days ahead of the government will not be pleasant if the prices are not controlled," he said.

In response to a query on AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader's criticism of his speech in parliament, he said, "We told the Speaker what we expected. I don't know why he was unhappy. Those who are dissatisfied may not have understood my speech well."

