Govt may not be able to publish ‘July Charter’

Says Salahuddin

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed doubts whether the interim government will be able to publish the "July Charter".

He said, "Work on the July Charter has been going on for a long time. But with their slow pace, I don't know whether they will be able to publish it. On February 12, we submitted a draft charter on behalf of our party. A few days ago, they asked for a refined version, and we submitted that too. Even so, they have still been unable to publish it."

He made the remarks at a seminar titled "The Day of Turning Point of Mass Uprising," organised by Chhatra Dal yesterday at the TSC auditorium of Dhaka University.

Salahuddin said, "May this day be a tradition and pride for all of us, which is our prayer. We have fought for 17 years for democratic and constitutional rights. The fall of fascism happened through the 17-year-long movement. We will give July its rightful recognition and grant it constitutional state honour. We will ensure that in the future, no ruler can raise a finger at July."

Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib said, "It is unfortunate that we are not seeing any initiative for trial regarding Chhatra League… Without justice for the victims of Chhatra League's actions, July will be in vain."

Regarding Jamaat-e-Islami, Rakib said, "A person who married the niece of a Jamaat nayeb-e-ameer led the chanting of disgraceful slogans against our top leader. If any attempt is made to create an unstable situation, there will be an appropriate response."

President of Dhaka University's Chhatra Union, Meghmallar Basu said, "We want unity. But unity is only possible with those who believe in the ideology of Bangladesh. There can be no exemption for those who committed genocide in 1971 or in 2024."

Abu Bakr Mojumder, central convener of the Bangladesh Gantantrick Chhatra Sangsad, said, "In the attack that took place in front of Ekattor Hall on July 15 [last year], Chhatra Dal activists stood together and fought back. We were the coordinators, but the truth is that Chhatra Dal, Shibir, leftist organisations, and Islamic groups, all were with us. Without everyone, this uprising could never have been successful."

Leaders of several student organisations, except those from Chhatra Shibir, were present.