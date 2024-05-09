Govt may keep provision of whitening black money in budget: state minister

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan told parliament today that there is a possibility of keeping the provision of whitening black money in the next fiscal budget.

"If this provision was there in the previous budget (current fiscal), there is a possibility of keeping this provision in the next budget as well," she said.

In absence of the Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali in Parliament, the state minister said this while responding to a supplementary question of independent MP Sohrab Uddin.

She said that the budget for the next fiscal year is at the formulation stage.

"I cannot say at the moment whether it [whitening black money] is in the proposed budget. It is not possible to say at this moment," she said.

Currently, the undisclosed money holders can legalise their money by giving extra taxes on the regular tax rate.