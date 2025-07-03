Govt makes August 5 public holiday

Bangladesh
august 5 public holiday in Bangladesh
The government has declared August 5 a public holiday in honour of those who sacrificed their lives during the July uprising last year.

 

The government has declared August 5 a public holiday in honour of those who sacrificed their lives during the July uprising last year.

The day will be marked as "July Mass Uprising Day", said a gazette notification published by the Cabinet Division yesterday.

From now on, August 5 will be observed every year across the country.

It has been decided to include the date as a "Ka" category day in the observance of national and international days, according to the gazette, signed by Mohammad Khaled Hasan, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.

Govt declares 3 new days for nat’l observance

The categories determine the level of formality and resources allocated to each observance.

"Ka" covers days of major national significance, often marked by extensive ceremonies, official participation, and possible government holidays.

"Kha" includes other important days such as National Social Services Day and International Anti-Corruption Day, but these do not necessarily carry a public holiday.

 

