Govt to make NID mandatory for public service recruitment: NID DG

The government is planning to make the national identity card (NID) mandatory for recruitment in public service jobs.

To implement this, the Election Commission (EC) has taken steps to include the requirement in the relevant legal framework of the public administration.

ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the EC's NID Wing, shared the development today at a press conference held at the EC headquarters in Dhaka's Agargaon.

Yesterday, the EC held a meeting with the Ministry of Public Administration and 27 other ministries and agencies.

During the meeting chaired by EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, eight reasons were presented to support the move to make the NID compulsory, said Humayun.

Speaking on the proposed requirement, he said, "It is already part of an existing legal framework. In public administration, the SSC certificate is typically given more weight. As for the NID, we plan to bring it under the legal framework that governs public administration. We have requested the authorities to issue instructions from the ministry level, asking all offices and institutions such as schools, universities, and colleges to recognise and accept the NID. They have assured us that they will take the necessary steps."

Kabir said, "A large portion of those who come to us for NID corrections are government employees. Previously, they received their salaries through vouchers, but now they are paid via iBAS based on their NID. Their livelihood, salaries, allowances, and even the maintenance of their children are linked to this. The NID has been made mandatory for salary payments through iBAS."

"Some offices have said that if the NID is not accurate, salaries could be permanently withheld. As a result, employees go to iBAS, then to their respective offices, only to be told that nothing can be done. Eventually, they come to the Election Commission. But even if they reach our office, corrections cannot always be made immediately. Sometimes, we are not even able to provide a resolution," he added.

Humayun said the EC has already compiled lists of departments and individuals that have failed to treat the NID with due importance, and the relevant agencies have been summoned.

He also said since the matter is not yet included in the legal framework of public administration, many continue to ignore it.

"Once it is incorporated into the legal structure, no institution will be able to disregard the NID," he said.

"Although the use of NID is mandatory under the NID Act and in iBAS, some departments have still shown indifference to the matter," he added.

On the issue of corrections, he said, "We promptly fix cases that are straightforward. For those that require more attention, we seek solutions through higher authorities. This issue affects us, the country, and the individuals involved. The attendees at the meeting were encouraged and emphasised the importance of following up on this matter."