Govt looks to navy to run New Mooring depot for now

The government is considering appointing the Bangladesh Navy to operate the port's New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) with assistance from the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) for the next six months.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between senior CPA officials and Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Shakhawat Hossain at the CPA administrative building yesterday.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of several ongoing projects at the port, which was visited by Shakhawat earlier in the day.

A senior CPA official, seeking anonymity, confirmed the development and said the CPA had earlier proposed operating the NCT through its own management by floating a direct tender.

During the meeting, the adviser conveyed the government's decision to appoint the Bangladesh Navy through direct tender to operate the terminal. The official added that the Navy will form a workforce to run the NCT.

The government's decision comes amid widespread protests and criticism over the government's earlier plan to lease out the NCT to UAE-based DP World.

On June 18, the shipping ministry decided in principle that the terminal would be operated by the CPA's own management, as the current contract with private operator Saif Powertec Ltd expires on July 6.

CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk, however, said they have yet to receive any written instruction from the ministry in this regard.

"The final decision about NCT's operation will be made soon, after which the media will be informed," he said.

Following the June 18 meeting, the CPA on June 25 floated an open tender to procure tractor-trailers with prime movers as part of preparations to operate the terminal.

Debate over leasing out the terminal to a foreign operator intensified after talks progressed between the interim government and DP World regarding a potential agreement. These discussions initially began under the previous Awami League government.

A coalition of left-leaning parties and organisations held a two-day road march from Dhaka to Chattogram, pressing home four demands, including the withdrawal of the government's decision to hand over NCT operations to DP World. The march concluded yesterday.