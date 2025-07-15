Govt to list the women activists of July uprising

The interim government will prepare a list of women activists who took part in the July mass uprising, Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen Murshid said yesterday.

She was addressing a press conference on various programmes marking the July mass uprising renaissance events at Gono Bhaban, the former official residence of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, now being converted into the "July Revolution Memorial Museum".

Sharmeen said many women activists were not coming forward, and some were feeling depressed due to cyber bullying and other reasons.

The ministry will also preserve and showcase the bravery of these women and provide necessary counselling to those who are feeling depressed, she added.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said they had organised a film screening, performance of July songs, and a drone show to highlight the role of women in the uprising.

He said the museum at Gono Bhaban will be inaugurated on August 5, although it will be opened to visitors at a later date.

The adviser said a visitor to the museum should be able to understand why the July Revolution happened, the misrule of the Awami League, and the memories of the uprising.

A legal framework will be established to operate the museum, he noted.

According to sources, the museum will feature photographs of the July movement, various memorabilia, items and clothing of martyrs, letters, important documents, newspaper clippings from that time, and audio-visual materials.

Additionally, a special section will depict the scene of Hasina fleeing.

Asked about the total expenditure of the programmes marking one year of the July uprising, Farooki said it will be disclosed later as different ministries are organising various events.

"But I want to say that all ministries are spending money from their own budget. No additional money was allocated for the programme," he said.