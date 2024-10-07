Govt to list, assess all its vehicles: Planning Adviser

The government has decided to carry out an assessment of its fleet of vehicles to determine the exact number it owns and their current conditions, said Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud.

He made the remarks at the NEC conference room following an ECNEC meeting held at the Chief Adviser's Office today. The meeting was presided over by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Highlighting that the government possesses a large number of vehicles, with each project having its own fleet, he said, "Many vehicles remain unused after the projects end… Often, other ministries take over these vehicles. It is not uncommon for a single public servant to hold 3-4 vehicles under his or her jurisdiction."

He also mentioned that these vehicles are not as durable as personal vehicles since they belong to the government.

"We will look into how these vehicles are being used and how long they last," he stated, adding that all government vehicles, starting from the upazila level, will be assessed as there are plans to reutilise them to curb public expenditure.