Govt limits tourism in St Martin’s

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir has said that the advisory council has decided to impose some restrictions on tourist visits to Saint Martin's Island for four months, starting in November.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday, he stated that this decision is part of the government's efforts to ensure an eco-friendly environment on the island.

Tourists will be allowed to visit the island in November, but they will not be permitted to stay overnight, he said.

In December and January, tourists will be allowed to stay overnight, but the number of visitors will be capped at 2,000 per day.

The island will be closed to tourists in February to facilitate cleaning efforts and protect the environment, Apurba added.