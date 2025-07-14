Govt launches probe into recruitment of 65 doctors at Shishu hospital

The health ministry has launched an investigation into the recruitment of 65 doctors at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, allegedly made without publishing any official circular.

"Like you, we also came to know about it. We have already sought an explanation from the hospital authorities, and they have responded. Now, we are investigating the matter," Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum said today.

"We will take necessary legal action upon completion of the investigation. We will neither indulge in nor tolerate any irregularities," she added.

She made the remarks while responding to a reporter's question after attending a programme marking World Population Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

According to media reports, the hospital authorities appointed 65 doctors on an ad hoc basis for six months, allegedly without publishing any circular in newspapers. No written or oral tests were conducted prior to their appointments.