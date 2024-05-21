Govt to launch Bangabandhu Peace Award next year

Bangladesh government is set to introduce an international peace award named after the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Cabinet yesterday approved the draft of the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Peace Award Policy, 2024".

The Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said that this award will be given every two years under one category. It will consist of $100,000 and a gold medal weighing 50g of 18-carat gold.

Under this policy, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Peace Award can be given to any individual, organisation, or institution from Bangladesh or anywhere in the world for their contributions to establishing peace.

The award will be launched in 2025, he added.

However, Mahbub Hossain said that the members of the jury board for this award have not yet been finalised.

Individuals who have received the Nobel or other international peace awards, governments of any country, heads of state, or members of parliament from those countries can propose names of individuals or organisations for this award.