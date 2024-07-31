Govt largely to blame for huge loss of lives

Says eminent citizens’ platform, gives govt 24hrs for releasing quota protest organisers

The government is largely responsible for the huge loss of lives during the quota reform movement, said eminent citizens yesterday.

The level of violence and attacks on peaceful protestors has shocked and outraged the people of Bangladesh and the world, they said at a press conference under the banner of Aggrieved Citizen Society held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

They said they fell short of words to condemn or protest such levels of brutal killings and violence.

The citizens also issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the unconditional release of the key organisers of the quota reform movement currently in the custody of the detective branch (DB) of police "for their security".

"Now, everyone is feeling insecure -- will [DB] provide safety to all by bringing them into their office?" said Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh.

If the coordinators of the quota reform movement were not released unconditionally in the next 24 hours, he said, adding that tougher programmes will be announced if the demand is not met.

The citizens are concerned, shocked and worried, he added.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, read out an 11-point demand.

It includes proper and transparent probes and accurate trials of the members of the police, Rab, Ansar, BGB, activists of Chhatra League, Jubo League and everyone who fired shots during the quota reform protests.

They also demanded an independent, acceptable and credible probe under high-positioned specialists of the UN into every killing, law enforcers' use of weapons and application of force.

They demanded immediate release of the arrested students and suspension of all drives to arrest students.

All educational institutions must be reopened and the politics of arms and influence should be stopped.

The citizens demanded the immediate disclosure of the actual number and identities of the deceased, injured and affected individuals.

The government must provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased, take full responsibility for the medical treatment of the injured and ensure the rehabilitation of those who have lost their eyes and limbs.

"The sick mentality of suppressing protests by firing must be stopped. The government must move away from the culture of intimidation," she said.

They also demanded curfew and army withdrawal, stoppage of block raids, mass arrests, student-parent harassment and helicopter patrolling.

The wife and mother of Nahid Islam, who was a key organiser of the quota reform protest and now under DB custody, was supposed to join the press conference but they backed out at the last minute, said Shireen Huq, a rights activist.

"The quota reform protesters were under treatment and were taken by intelligence. Were they unsafe at the hospital and have they ever said they were not safe there?" she added.

The first attack on freedom of speech came when the students uttered slogans, said Gitiara Nasreen, a professor in the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism.

"It is unfortunate that most of the teachers, proctors and vice-chancellors did not come forward to save the students… We get paid due to the students. Students will now distrust teachers because they didn't protect them," she added.

ALRD Executive Director Shamsul Haque said that they did not participate in the Liberation War to see such a Bangladesh.

"Bullets bought with the taxpayers' money were being shot at the students. We have gone past the moment of saying enough is enough," he added.

Students and youths are being harassed in the name of block raids, said Asif Nazrul, a professor of law at the University of Dhaka.

"Have the government declared war on the youths and students? Is it the Gaza Strip? Is it Kashmir?"

Citing the death of 19 children and 21 unidentified graves, he said: "I don't see cries among the people of the government regarding the killing. But I see their cry regarding the structures [that were vandalised]. Everyone knows the truth, but the police FIR is saying that [Begum Rokeya University student Abu] Sayed died when chunks of bricks were thrown. Are you joking with us?"

There is no evidence of who carried out the atrocities and still thousands of unrelated people are being arrested, Nazrul added.

When the students were attacked in front of the vice-chancellor's house, he was on the second floor of his house, said Mirza Taslima Sultana, a professor of anthropology at Jahangirnagar University.

"But he did not open the gate for students," she said, adding that outsiders were brought in to carry out attacks on the university students.

Samina Lutfha, an associate professor at Dhaka University's sociology department, said that she feels guilty as they have failed to save the lives of students and from the grave repression.

"History will not forgive us if we don't stand beside the students during this trying time," she said.