Govt job seekers block Shahbagh with demand to raise age limit to 35yrs

Hundreds of job seekers today demonstrated at Dhaka's Shahbagh, blocking the intersection to press home their demand for raising the age limit for applying form government jobs from 30 to 35.

The vehicular movement centring Shahbagh came to a standstill since noon, according to eyewitnesses.

The demonstrators also carried a banner that sought the chief adviser's attention on the matter.

One of the protesters said, "Currently, the age limit to apply for civil service job is 30. We demand that the ceiling be raised to 35. We have been demanding for the 14 years. But we did not get any response."