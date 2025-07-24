Govt issues public service ordinance, can impose strict punishment within 31 days

Drops the term "disobedience"

If allegations such as disrupting government work or disobeying lawful orders of a superior authority are proven through investigation, the government will have the authority to impose strict punishment within 31 working days.

This punishment may include dismissal from service, compulsory retirement, salary reduction, or demotion.

This provision has been included in the "Public Service (Second Amendment) Ordinance-2025",

which was issued by the government early today.

Prior to issuing this ordinance, the first amendment was enacted on May 22.

That amendment had allowed disciplinary actions, including dismissal, to be taken without investigation and with only eight days' notice.

In response, government secretariat employees launched a strong protest against the ordinance.

As a result of this resistance, the government decided to revise the ordinance.

This marked the second amendment to the "Public Service Act-2018" within a span of three months by the interim government.

Following the July uprising, the government had taken new initiatives in response to increasing professional disputes among cadre officers, absenteeism of some employees, scuffles inside secretariat offices, and incidents such as locking up secretaries' rooms during protests.

Through this move, the strict provisions of the repealed Government Servants (Special Provisions) Ordinance, 1979, which was abolished in 2018, were effectively being reinstated, albeit in a different form.

According to the revised ordinance, if allegations are brought against any government employee, a show-cause notice must be served within seven working days.

If the explanation provided by the accused is found unsatisfactory or if no reply is submitted within the stipulated time, the authority must form a three-member inquiry committee within the next three working days.

The committee must complete the investigation and submit its report within 14 working days from the date of receiving the order.

However, if necessary, the investigation period may be extended by a maximum of seven working days.

If the designated committee failed to submit its report within the specified period, a new committee can be formed.

Moreover, if any committee failed to complete and submit its report without a valid reason, departmental proceedings for misconduct will be initiated against the committee members.

The punishment arising from such proceedings will also be recorded in the respective officers' Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs).

In the first amendment to the ordinance issued on May 22, the term "disobedience" was included as a ground for disciplinary action against any government employee. This specific provision drew the most criticism from public servants.

In the second amendment, the word "disobedience" has been removed and replaced with the phrase "lawful order of the government".

The initial ordinance stipulated four types of punishments, but the latest amendment now outlines only three forms of disciplinary action.

According to section 37(Kha) of the latest ordinance, any government employee who disobeys a lawful order of a superior authority, violates or obstructs the implementation of any lawful order, notification, or directive of the government without legal justification, or provokes others to do so, will be considered guilty of a punishable offence.

Moreover, if an employee, without approved leave or justified cause, collectively abstains from duty with other employees or prevents another government employee from attending work, it will be treated as "misconduct causing disruption to government functions", for which the government may impose punishment.

The three forms of punishment prescribed are: demotion to a lower post or lower salary grade, compulsory retirement, and dismissal from service.

Following the issuance of the first amendment to the ordinance, which provided for a one-member inquiry committee, the second amendment introduces a provision for a three-member inquiry committee. If the accused is a woman, inclusion of at least one female member in the committee is mandatory.

However, unlike the previous version of the ordinance, the opportunity to appeal against a decision by the president has not been included in the second amendment.

Clause 37(K)(11) of the ordinance states that no appeal can be filed against an order by the president. Although, the provision allows for a review of any penalty order within 30 working days.

Following the issuance of the first amended ordinance, employees at the Secretariat launched protests, labelling it a "black law".

A five-member committee of secretaries, led by the land secretary, held several meetings with employee representatives, but the issue remained unresolved.

Subsequently, on June 4, a review committee was formed under the leadership of Law Adviser Asif Nazrul.

The committee engaged with protesting employees' organisations to gather their concerns and initiated the process of amending the ordinance accordingly.

Based on the recommendations, the advisory council approved the revised version of the Government Job Ordinance on July 3, which was officially promulgated by the law ministry yesterday.